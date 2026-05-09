Telangana KGBV students explore AI, robotics during exposure visit to Amazon

HYDERABAD: In an initiative aimed at promoting advanced learning and nurturing talent among students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), the Telangana government facilitated an exposure visit for 50 students to Amazon, where they were introduced to emerging technologies such as AI and robotics.

According to the education department officials, the students, currently attending advanced camps at three designated Institutes of Excellence, participated in interactive sessions conducted by Amazon volunteers, who guided them in building robotic motor vehicles.

The programme provided the students with practical experience in assembling and operating robots, helping them understand technological concepts through hands-on activities. As part of the visit, a robotic vehicle race was organised among student teams after the completion of the workshop.

Speaking about the experience, Kumari Lasya Shri from Mancherial and Kumari Shri Chandana from Hanumakonda said they enjoyed building robots and competing in the race. Telangana Education Secretary Yogita Rana appreciated the efforts of Amazon authorities in organising the visit for students.