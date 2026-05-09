Telangana to distribute egg carts to women SHGs

HYDERABAD: For women from economically weaker backgrounds in urban areas, mobile egg carts designed for preparing and selling egg-based dishes could soon open up new avenues for income and self-empowerment.

Under the ‘Egg Carts Scheme’, the Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TMEPMA), in collaboration with the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), plans to distribute specially designed egg carts to women SHG members across 12 municipal corporations.

Each beneficiary will receive an egg cart worth Rs 35,000 and cooking vessels worth Rs 15,000, taking the total assistance to Rs 50,000. Beneficiaries will sell eggs, egg-based dishes and chicken products.

Officials said the initiative aims to provide SHG members with a steady source of income while promoting the nutritional benefits of eggs.

A total of 200 egg carts will be distributed across 12 municipal corporations, with GHMC, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad receiving 40 carts each, Warangal and Hanamkonda 20 each, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Nizamabad and Khammam 10 each, and Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nalgonda and Kothagudem five each.