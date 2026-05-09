Telangana to distribute egg carts to women SHGs

HYDERABAD: For women from economically weaker backgrounds in urban areas, mobile egg carts designed for preparing and selling egg-based dishes could soon open up new avenues for income and self-empowerment.
Under the ‘Egg Carts Scheme’, the Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TMEPMA), in collaboration with the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), plans to distribute specially designed egg carts to women SHG members across 12 municipal corporations.
Each beneficiary will receive an egg cart worth Rs 35,000 and cooking vessels worth Rs 15,000, taking the total assistance to Rs 50,000. Beneficiaries will sell eggs, egg-based dishes and chicken products.
Officials said the initiative aims to provide SHG members with a steady source of income while promoting the nutritional benefits of eggs.
A total of 200 egg carts will be distributed across 12 municipal corporations, with GHMC, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad receiving 40 carts each, Warangal and Hanamkonda 20 each, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Nizamabad and Khammam 10 each, and Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nalgonda and Kothagudem five each.
Sources told the TNIE the scheme aims to provide sustainable self-employment for women SHGs while promoting egg consumption and nutritional well-being.
TMEPMA has allocated targets to the municipal corporations, whose commissioners have been directed to identify eligible beneficiaries and ensure effective implementation.
Sources said the initiative offers women an opportunity to earn through the sale of raw eggs and prepared egg-based dishes, while also helping tackle protein deficiency in local communities by making eggs more accessible.
Applicants must submit applications to NECC detailing their background and work experience over the past year. Beneficiaries should be committed to running the egg cart business and not use the carts for other purposes. Preference will be given to applicants known to local poultry personnel. The minimum qualification is Class 10, while prior catering industry experience will be an added advantage.