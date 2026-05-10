Class 9 student turns parking chaos into a patented solution

HYDERABAD: Drivers circling endlessly for parking spaces. Fuel being wasted. Tempers rising in crowded areas. While most people ignored the problem, a schoolgirl from a remote village in Telangana decided to solve it. Today, that idea has earned her a patent.

Alsa Mamatha, a Class 9 student of the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School (MPUPS), Bhupalapatnam in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, has received patent registration from the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, popularly known as the Indian Patent Office, for her project titled Parking Management in Crowded Places.

Her innovation proposes a simple technology-based solution to identify vacant and occupied parking slots in busy public places. The project uses IR sensor technology connected to an LCD display system. When a vehicle occupies a slot, the display shows “slot full”, while vacant spaces are indicated as “slot empty”. The model is designed to help manage parking in schools, hospitals, shopping malls, offices and other crowded areas where motorists often spend considerable time searching for space.

What makes the achievement remarkable is not just the innovation, but the background from which it emerged.