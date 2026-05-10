Environmental checks must for data centres too, say scientists

HYDERABAD: A group of retired scientists has raised serious concerns over the environmental clearances granted to hyperscale data centre projects in the state, alleging major scientific omissions and procedural lapses in the appraisal process.

In a representation submitted to the chairperson of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), “Scientists for People”, led by former Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) scientist Dr K Babu Rao, claimed that several proposed data centre projects — including those of Amazon Data Services at Raviryal, Chandanvelly, Meerkhanpet and Peddavedu, as well as the CtrlS project at Manchanpally — were incorrectly classified as “Building and Construction” projects instead of industrial-scale infrastructure facilities.

The group argued that hyperscale data centres are energy-intensive industrial facilities with environmental impacts that go far beyond those of conventional commercial buildings.

The scientists pointed to what they termed a “cooling gap” in the Environmental Management Plans (EMPs), alleging that key details regarding cooling systems had not been disclosed. According to them, the documents did not specify whether the facilities would use air-cooled, chilled-water, evaporative or liquid-immersion technologies. They also said there was no information on cooling water demand, thermal load calculations, energy consumption for cooling, heat rejection volumes, wastewater generation or refrigerant leakage risks.