‘In the box’ thinking gets plastic off farms

KAMAREDDY: For years, farmers in Endriyal village watched rainwater carry plastic waste from the local garbage yard into their fields. The plastic would not decompose, removing it was difficult, and every monsoon brought fresh trouble. Now, a simple initiative by the gram panchayat is helping change that reality.

Most villagers depend on rain-fed agriculture for their livelihood. Earlier, all plastic waste generated in the village was dumped at the garbage yard. During rains, water flowing from the dumping site carried plastic into nearby agricultural fields, creating problems during cultivation.

Villagers say the situation worsened last year after heavy rains left large quantities of plastic scattered across farmlands. Following Ugadi, the gram panchayat launched a plastic waste awareness and collection drive.

The initiative received support from G Lingareddy, a native of the village now living abroad, who donated `10,000 for the programme. Using the funds, the panchayat introduced an exchange scheme under which villagers receive a tiffin box with a lunch container for every kilogram of plastic waste collected.