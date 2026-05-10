Kolanur becomes first Telangana village to opt for total liquor prohibition

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The gram panchayat of Kolanur village in Konaraopeta mandal has unanimously resolved to impose a total ban on belt shops within the village limits from May 10, citing the impact of alcoholism on families, particularly women and children.

As the village does not have any licensed liquor shop, the resolution effectively amounts to a complete prohibition on the sale and consumption of liquor in the village.

Sarpanch Jalagam Aravind Rao said the decision was taken after the newly elected gram panchayat executive body observed the social and financial problems caused by alcohol addiction. “We closely observed how families were suffering due to addiction to liquor. We felt it was our responsibility to do something good for the village and society,” he said.

Villagers said the move was aimed at restoring peace in households and encouraging a better future for the younger generation.

To enforce the resolution, the gram panchayat announced a fine of `20,000 against anyone found selling liquor through belt shops or other unauthorised means.

Informants providing information on illegal liquor sale in the village will be rewarded with Rs 5,000.