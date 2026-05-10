Math gave tough fight, but Chemistry was a breeze, say EAPCET aspirants

HYDERABAD: A total of 93.44% of the registered candidates appeared for the first session of the TG EAPCET 2026 engineering stream examination held on Saturday. Students described the overall paper as moderate, though many found the Mathematics section comparatively difficult.

According to officials, 34,823 students registered for the first session, of whom 32,540 appeared for the examination. In the second session, 34,808 students registered and around 32,390 appeared, recording an attendance of nearly 93.05%. For the first time, candidates appearing for the engineering stream examination received their scores instantly after completion of the test.

According to JNTUH officials, the initiative was introduced to reduce anxiety among students and improve transparency in the examination process.