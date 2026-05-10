Math gave tough fight, but Chemistry was a breeze, say EAPCET aspirants

HYDERABAD: A total of 93.44% of the registered candidates appeared for the first session of the TG EAPCET 2026 engineering stream examination held on Saturday. Students described the overall paper as moderate, though many found the Mathematics section comparatively difficult.
According to officials, 34,823 students registered for the first session, of whom 32,540 appeared for the examination. In the second session, 34,808 students registered and around 32,390 appeared, recording an attendance of nearly 93.05%. For the first time, candidates appearing for the engineering stream examination received their scores instantly after completion of the test.
According to JNTUH officials, the initiative was introduced to reduce anxiety among students and improve transparency in the examination process.
Officials clarified that the instant scores were based on the preliminary answer key and were provisional in nature. The scores may change if objections to the preliminary key are accepted by the university. Final TG EAPCET-2026 ranks will be allotted based on normalised marks calculated using the final answer key.
Students expressed mixed reactions regarding the difficulty level of the paper. While Chemistry was considered easy by many, Mathematics and parts of Physics were viewed as challenging.
“Some Mathematics questions were really tough, especially for students who were not clear with concepts. Physics also had a few confusing questions, but Chemistry was easy,” said R Pranav, a candidate.
Another student, Sirisha Rao, said the instant score display helped candidates immediately assess their performance.
“The paper was moderate overall. With the instant marks system, I could understand my performance immediately and I feel confident about qualifying,” she said.