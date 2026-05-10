Medigadda works delay will be disastrous: BRS leader Harish

SIDDIPET: BRS deputy floor leader T Harish Rao on Saturday criticised the Congress government for allegedly failing to repair the sunken pillars at Medigadda despite warnings from scientists about possible drought conditions next year.
Accusing the Congress government of delaying repairs for political reasons, the former minister alleged that the ruling party feared former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would receive credit if Godavari waters were utilised after the restoration of Medigadda.
Demanding immediate repairs to Medigadda, he said the project must be restored to protect people from a possible drought situation.
Speaking to the media, Harish termed the activities of Congress ministers at Tummidihetti in Adilabad district as mere publicity. He accused the government of neglecting Medigadda while engaging in “malicious propaganda” against the BRS. He alleged that the Congress government was more focused on criticising the BRS than delivering results.
The BRS leader also questioned minister G Vivek’s claims regarding an agreement with Maharashtra for the construction of a barrage at a height of 150 metres, calling the claims “blatant lies”.
He asked why work had not commenced if such an agreement already existed and questioned why excavations were carried out at Chevella instead of beginning work at Tummidihetti if an agreement had indeed been signed during the tenure of former chief minister of undivided AP, Kiran Kumar Reddy.
The BRS leader pointed out that Tummidihetti falls under an eco-sensitive zone and wildlife forest area, requiring a Supreme Court verdict for further progress. He also asked how the Pranahita-Chevella project could be completed with allocations of only Rs 2 crore in the 2024-25 budget, 30 crore in 2025 and 50 crore this year, amounting to a total of Rs 82 crore.