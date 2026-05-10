Medigadda works delay will be disastrous: BRS leader Harish

SIDDIPET: BRS deputy floor leader T Harish Rao on Saturday criticised the Congress government for allegedly failing to repair the sunken pillars at Medigadda despite warnings from scientists about possible drought conditions next year.

Accusing the Congress government of delaying repairs for political reasons, the former minister alleged that the ruling party feared former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would receive credit if Godavari waters were utilised after the restoration of Medigadda.

Demanding immediate repairs to Medigadda, he said the project must be restored to protect people from a possible drought situation.

Speaking to the media, Harish termed the activities of Congress ministers at Tummidihetti in Adilabad district as mere publicity. He accused the government of neglecting Medigadda while engaging in “malicious propaganda” against the BRS. He alleged that the Congress government was more focused on criticising the BRS than delivering results.