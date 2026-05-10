Men must help create respectful environments, say #StandWithHer panellists

HYDERABAD: A sexist joke dismissed as humour. A woman interrupted midway through a meeting. A casual remark that makes someone feel unsafe or unheard. These everyday experiences formed the centre of discussion at the third edition of the #StandWithHer panel discussion organised by the Women Safety Wing of Telangana Police in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Held at WE Hub, the discussion focused on the theme “Everyday Sexism & Emotional Safety” and brought together voices from cinema, corporate leadership, policing, entrepreneurship and journalism.

The panel explored subtle yet deeply rooted forms of sexism that women encounter in personal and professional spaces — behaviour that often goes unnoticed because it has become normalised in society.

Speakers discussed how women are frequently interrupted, ignored, spoken down to or made uncomfortable through seemingly casual behaviour. They stressed that emotional safety is as important as physical safety and highlighted the role men can play in creating respectful and inclusive environments.