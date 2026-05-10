Men must help create respectful environments, say #StandWithHer panellists

HYDERABAD: A sexist joke dismissed as humour. A woman interrupted midway through a meeting. A casual remark that makes someone feel unsafe or unheard. These everyday experiences formed the centre of discussion at the third edition of the #StandWithHer panel discussion organised by the Women Safety Wing of Telangana Police in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Held at WE Hub, the discussion focused on the theme “Everyday Sexism & Emotional Safety” and brought together voices from cinema, corporate leadership, policing, entrepreneurship and journalism.
The panel explored subtle yet deeply rooted forms of sexism that women encounter in personal and professional spaces — behaviour that often goes unnoticed because it has become normalised in society.
Speakers discussed how women are frequently interrupted, ignored, spoken down to or made uncomfortable through seemingly casual behaviour. They stressed that emotional safety is as important as physical safety and highlighted the role men can play in creating respectful and inclusive environments.
The discussion featured filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu, entrepreneur Sharath Chandra, corporate executive Masood Hussainy, Cognizant executive Sailaja Josyula and DGP of Women Safety Wing Charu Sinha. Journalist Prema Malini moderated the session.
Speaking at the event, Charu Sinha said everyday sexism often remains unchallenged because it is deeply embedded in social behaviour. “Many actions may appear harmless on the surface, but over time they shape how women experience safety and dignity in different spaces,” she observed.
The speakers emphasised the importance of respecting individual choices and moving away from stereotypes. They said creating gender-sensitive spaces requires self-awareness, empathy and a willingness to change. The panel also stressed the importance of women recognising their own strength and value while encouraging open conversations around gender equality.
The #StandWithHer campaign is a year-long initiative by the Women Safety Wing aimed at fostering behavioural change and encouraging dialogue between men and women on issues related to gender equality and safety.