Modi in Hyderabad: Over 2,000 police personnel deployed, traffic curbs in place

HYDERABAD: Extensive security and traffic arrangements have been put in place in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting scheduled at Parade Ground in Secunderabad on May 10, with nearly one lakh people expected to attend the event.

According to Malkajgiri police, over 2,000 police personnel and 620 traffic police personnel, along with specialised security forces, will be deployed to ensure foolproof security and smooth conduct of the programme.

The event is being supervised by three DCPs, five Additional DCPs, 21 ACPs, 61 PDSPs, 57 Inspectors and 226 sub-inspectors. Additional security cover has been arranged with the deployment of OCTOPUS, NSG and other specialised forces. SHE Teams and anti-eve-teasing squads will also be deployed to ensure the safety of women attending the event.

The venue, approach roads, parking areas and key junctions are under continuous CCTV surveillance through an integrated command and control system. Anti-sabotage checks are being carried out round the clock by bomb disposal squads, while sniffer dog teams and advanced security scanners have been deployed at entry points and parking locations.

Special teams will monitor anti-social elements and mobile technical units will verify electronic devices at entry gates. All authorised staff and personnel have been issued verified photo accreditation passes, and misuse or exchange of passes will invite legal action.

Traffic regulations and parking restrictions will be enforced around Parade Ground, Begumpet, Paradise, Patny and adjoining areas. Police said 12 parking locations have been earmarked with QR code-based navigation assistance.

Plan ahead