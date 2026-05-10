Modi in Hyderabad today, to launch projects worth Rs 9,400 crore

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation development projects worth around R =s 9,400 crore during his visit to Hyderabad on Sunday, his first visit to the city after beginning his third consecutive term as prime minister.
He is also likely to hold a closed-door meeting with BJP state leaders. Party leaders said the BJP’s performance in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections, where it won eight seats, has boosted confidence about expanding its presence in the state.
Among the major projects, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahbubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor. The project, estimated at over `3,175 crore, is expected to improve connectivity between Telangana and Karnataka, reduce travel time and support industrial growth.
Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district under the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor. The project, being developed at a cost of over Rs 2,350 crore across 3,245 acres, is expected to attract investments of nearly Rs 10,000 crore and generate employment opportunities. Sectors identified for the industrial township include automobiles, food processing, machinery, metals and electrical equipment.
Malkapur terminal can store 1,65,000 kl oil
Modi will inaugurate the PM MITRA Park in Warangal, developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,700 crore under the PM MITRA scheme. The textile park is designed as an integrated industrial ecosystem with road connectivity, power infrastructure, water supply and a Common Effluent Treatment Plant.
The prime minister will dedicate railway infrastructure projects worth around Rs 1,535 crore, including sections of the Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project covering 118 km. The projects are aimed at increasing line capacity, reducing congestion and improving freight movement. The Kazipet Rail Under Rail Bypass will also be dedicated to the nation to improve operational efficiency at Kazipet Junction.
Modi will dedicate Indian Oil’s Malkapur Terminal project in Hyderabad, developed at a cost of more than Rs 600 crore. The terminal has a storage capacity of 1,65,000 kilolitres and is intended to meet the region’s growing fuel demand.
He will also dedicate Sindhu Hospital, a cancer-focused multi-super speciality not-for-profit hospital in Hyderabad. Spread across 2.1 million square feet, the 1,500-bed hospital includes advanced operation theatres, diagnostic facilities and treatment services across more than 33 super specialities.
An official release stated that the projects are aimed at improving infrastructure, connectivity and industrial development in Telangana.