Modi in Hyderabad today, to launch projects worth Rs 9,400 crore

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation development projects worth around R =s 9,400 crore during his visit to Hyderabad on Sunday, his first visit to the city after beginning his third consecutive term as prime minister.

He is also likely to hold a closed-door meeting with BJP state leaders. Party leaders said the BJP’s performance in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections, where it won eight seats, has boosted confidence about expanding its presence in the state.

Among the major projects, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahbubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor. The project, estimated at over `3,175 crore, is expected to improve connectivity between Telangana and Karnataka, reduce travel time and support industrial growth.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district under the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor. The project, being developed at a cost of over Rs 2,350 crore across 3,245 acres, is expected to attract investments of nearly Rs 10,000 crore and generate employment opportunities. Sectors identified for the industrial township include automobiles, food processing, machinery, metals and electrical equipment.