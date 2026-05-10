PM Modi assures more support for Telangana's development; asks CM Revanth Reddy to join him

HYDERABAD: Stating that the country would develop only if the states developed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, saying, “It is good... join with me.”

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various development works worth Rs 9,400 crore in Hyderabad on Sunday, Modi said that if Telangana is developed, the country too would develop. He assured that the Central government would extend all necessary support for the state’s development.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy had said that he would not speak about politics at the meeting and would focus only on development. However, he recalled that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had supported Gujarat during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister. Revanth Reddy sought similar support and cooperation from Modi for Telangana now.

Referring to this, Modi said, “Revanth ji said he would not speak about politics. I too will not speak about politics. I will speak only about non-political matters. I am ready to give whatever the Manmohan Singh government gave to Gujarat. According to my information, if the same amount given to Gujarat had been given, Telangana would not have received even 50 per cent of what it is getting now. And you cannot reach your goal (3 trillion dollar economy).

"Isliye accha hai.. mere se judo..." the Prime Minister told Revanth Reddy. After making the remark with a smile, Modi paused, drawing applause from the audience and laughter from Revanth Reddy and other Union Ministers on the dais.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy told the Prime Minister: “My friends, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, say you have a big heart. Telangana also knows that you have a generous heart, Modi ji. Today, the people want to see that in action. The people of Telangana are hoping that you will approve all the pending works and proposals related to the state’s development today.”

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and other dignitaries attended the event, which preceded the Prime Minister’s scheduled public address at the Parade Grounds.