POCSO case on Bandi’s son; Bhageerath says ‘extortion’

KARIMNAGAR/HYDERABAD: A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against Bandi Bhageerath, son of Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, following a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl at Pet Basheerabad police station in Hyderabad.

Hours earlier, Bhageerath had lodged a complaint at Karimnagar II Town police station alleging that the girl and her parents attempted to extort Rs 5 crore from him by threatening to implicate him in false criminal cases.

In her complaint filed on Friday night, the girl’s mother alleged that Bhageerath had been harassing her daughter for over six months after becoming acquainted with her through common friends in Hyderabad on the promise of marriage. She alleged that he forced the minor to consume alcohol at a farmhouse in Moinabad and touched her inappropriately despite her objections.

Based on the complaint, Pet Basheerabad police registered a case against Bhageerath under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 of the POCSO Act.

In his complaint to Karimnagar police, Bhageerath stated that he had developed friendly relations with the girl’s family after meeting her through a common friend. He claimed they frequently invited him and his friends to family gatherings and spiritual trips, including visits to Vijayawada, Arunachalam and Tirumala.