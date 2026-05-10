Political hit job ahead of Modi’s meet, alleges Bandi

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the POCSO case registered against his son, Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday termed the allegations a political hit job aimed at maligning him ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting scheduled on Sunday.

Taking to X, Sanjay wrote, “In view of the recent baseless allegations, I wish to state that I have always respected the law and abided by the Constitution throughout my public life. I have lived without any stain and continue to place complete faith in the judiciary. Dragging children and family members into political battles only reflects the desperation of those who lack the courage to fight me politically”.

He further stated that: “Some forces are unable to digest the rise of a BC leader who came from the grassroots level, served as a corporator, and rose step by step to become a Union Minister through hard work and public support. This is a political hit job aimed at maligning me personally ahead of tomorrow’s public meeting of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I am confident that the judiciary will determine what is right and what is wrong. Time will answer every allegation and expose every conspiracy. Satyameva Jayate.” (sic)