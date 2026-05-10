Revanth unveils roadmap for traffic-free Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is drawing up ambitious plans to tackle one of Hyderabad’s biggest urban challenges, traffic congestion. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the government was working towards transforming Hyderabad into a ‘Traffic Free City’ through a combination of infrastructure projects and multi-modal transport systems.

Addressing a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Affairs and Housing in Hyderabad, Revanth said the government was considering several measures, including the construction of underpasses, surface roads and an elevated corridor network to streamline traffic movement across the city. The plans also include the development of multi-level parking facilities and multi-modal transport systems aimed at easing pressure on Hyderabad’s roads.

Highlighting the scale of the challenge, Revanth said merely widening roads would not be enough to resolve Hyderabad’s traffic problems. Instead, he stressed the need for an integrated and multi-modal transportation approach.

The chief minister informed the standing committee that the government was constructing multi-level parking facilities in different parts of the city as part of efforts to address congestion. “We are striving to transform Hyderabad into a traffic-free city. In key areas, we have adopted a multi-pronged strategy to facilitate smoother traffic flow through underpasses, surface roads, and elevated corridors,” he said.

During the meeting, Revanth presented a detailed overview of the challenges Hyderabad and Telangana could face in the coming years due to rapid urbanisation and modernisation, along with the measures being undertaken by the government to address them.