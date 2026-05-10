Sub-registrar office timings extended to meet demand

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday announced that around 15 sub-registrar offices in and around Hyderabad will function for extended hours from May 12 to 15 in view of the increased demand for registrations.

The minister said special measures had been taken to ensure that the public did not face any inconvenience.

Following the Cabinet’s decision to revise land prices and rationalise areas where there were significant discrepancies compared to actual market rates, the demand for registrations has increased sharply in some parts of the state.

In response, Srinivasa Reddy directed officials to make special arrangements to ensure smooth functioning at registration offices and avoid inconvenience to people visiting them.

He announced that working hours in 15 sub-registrar offices including Champapet, Saroornagar, Vanasthalipuram, Gandipet, Maheshwaram, Farooqnagar, Shadnagar, Rangareddy Rural, LB Nagar, Serilingampally, Sangareddy, Ghatkesar, Nalgonda RO, Patancheru and Quthbullapur, would be extended from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm starting May 12.

The minister said the government was prepared to further extend working hours if required and directed officials to increase slot bookings and identify other high-rush Sub-Registrar offices for additional working hours.

WHEN & WHERE

Working hours in 15 sub-registrar offices, including Champapet, Saroornagar, Vanasthalipuram, Gandipet, Maheshwaram, Farooqnagar, Shadnagar, Rangareddy Rural, LB Nagar, Serilingampally, Sangareddy, Ghatkesar, Nalgonda RO, Patancheru and Quthbullapur will be extended from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm from May 12