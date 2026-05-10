Telangana govt defers Intermediate-school merger, orders admissions to continue as usual for 2026-27

HYDERABAD: Telangana government has decided to continue Intermediate admissions as usual for the upcoming academic year(2026-27), putting an end to the uncertainty surrounding the proposed merger of Intermediate education with school education.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to immediately begin the admission process, stating that students’ interests should not be affected due to delays in policy decisions. Telangana Chief Minister noted that there was insufficient time to implement the proposed merger this year and that several technical issues still required detailed examination.

The move comes amid discussions on a recommendation made by the Telangana Education Commission to abolish the separate Intermediate system and replace it with Classes 11 and 12 under the regular school structure, similar to the pattern followed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and many other states.

According to officials, the Commission observed that a large number of students studying in government schools discontinue their education after Class 10 instead of joining separate Intermediate colleges. Integrating Intermediate education into schools, the panel suggested, could help reduce student dropouts and improve continuity in education.

Recent reports about a possible suspension of Intermediate admissions had created anxiety among students and parents across the state. In response, the Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting with senior officials, including MP Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, and Education Secretary Yogita Rana.

After discussions, the government decided to temporarily defer the merger process and continue the existing system for the time being. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to hold extensive consultations with stakeholders and asked the committee drafting the Telangana Education Policy to study the proposal in detail.

Final decision on the merger of Intermediate education with the school system would be taken only after discussions in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, added a senior official.