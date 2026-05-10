Telangana HC summons HYDRAA chief in contempt case

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court issued Form-1 notices to AV Ranganath, Commissioner of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), directing him to appear before the court in a contempt case alleging wilful disobedience of court orders.

The contempt case was filed by N Jitendra and another petitioner seeking action under Sections 10 to 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act for alleged violation of orders passed by the High Court on April 13, 2026. The matter was adjourned to June 9, 2026.

Senior counsel G Vidya Sagar Rao, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that despite the court’s direction to remove within 48 hours a notice board erected on the disputed property claiming it belonged to GHMC, the authorities had failed to comply.

He informed the court that a representation and contempt notice were issued to the respondents on April 23, 2026, but no action had been taken. The counsel argued that the authorities were deliberately refusing to implement the court’s directions.

Justice Shravan Kumar noted that the earlier order had specifically directed removal of the public notice board within 48 hours based on submissions made by the respondents’ standing counsel.

Observing that considerable time had passed without compliance, the court also noted that no vakalat or counter affidavit had been filed explaining the delay.

After examining material papers and photographs allegedly taken on April 27, 2026, the court found that the notice board still remained at the site.