What good grassroots governance can achieve

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Forty kilometres from the district headquarters, Devuni tanda tells a story of steady change. Once grappling with basic amenities, the village today stands among the top performers in the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), with an overall score of 84.3%.

Located in Chandurthi mandal, the small village has emerged as a model through consistent efforts in sanitation, education and agriculture. According to Mandal Panchayat Officer Bandi Pradeep Kumar, the village performed strongly in three of the nine PAI themes.

Under ‘Poverty Free and Enhanced Livelihoods’, it scored 96.07%, reflecting gains in employment through schemes like MGNREGA and income generation. In the ‘Child-Friendly Panchayat’ category, it secured 94%, ensuring protection, immunisation, education and nutrition for children.

The village also recorded 87.95% under the ‘Women-Friendly Panchayat’ theme, with improvements in safety, participation and Self-Help Group (SHG) empowerment. Every household now has access to drinking water, improving daily life. One of the most visible changes is the village’s garbage-free environment.

A bio-fertiliser unit on the outskirts converts waste into organic manure, which is reused in fields. Plantation drives taken up by villagers add to the sense of ownership over their surroundings. Agriculture remains the mainstay, with farmers cultivating paddy, maize and cotton.

Devuni tanda has a population of 613, including 315 men and 298 women. It is equipped with a government primary school, an Anganwadi centre and PACS godowns. For residents, the transformation is tangible. Villager Banotu attributes it to better implementation of sanitation, water supply, employment and health initiatives. Vankudothu Manjula points to the progress in women’s participation and says collective effort will continue to shape the village’s future.