Activists demand immediate arrest of Bandi’s son in alleged POCSO case

HYDERABAD/HANAMKONDA: Activists of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV), the student wing of the BRS, tried to lay siege to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Hyderabad on Sunday, demanding the immediate arrest of Bandi Bhageerath, son of Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in connection with a POCSO case involving a minor girl.
The protest turned tense as police detained several BRSV leaders, including its state president Gellu Srinivas and vice-president Thunga Balu, during the flash demonstration. Protesters raised slogans demanding the dismissal of Bandi Sanjay as the MoS, alleging that his position could influence the investigation into the case.
The BRSV leaders alleged that despite the registration of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, no concrete action has been taken against Bhageerath.
The student leaders further accused the BJP leader of supporting his son despite the allegations and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP’s “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” slogan.
Meanwhile, a group of women activists staged a separate protest outside the Petbasheerabad police station on Sunday, demanding immediate arrest of Bhageerath under the POCSO Act.
They called for strict action against the accused in accordance with the provisions of the POCSO Act.
Mahila Congress stages protest
Telangana Mahila Congress president Errabelli Swarna also demanded immediate arrest of Bandi Bhageerath. Activists of the women’s wing of the Congress staged a protest at the Congress Bhavan junction in Hanamkonda.
Speaking to the media, Swarna demanded stringent action against Bhageerath in connection with the alleged sexual harassment case involving a minor girl. She stated that Sanjay should immediately resign from his post on moral grounds. She questioned the BJP leadership, which promotes the slogan “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,” asking what answer they had for the public regarding the incident.
Swarna alleged that as long as Sanjay continues as minister, there is no hope of justice being delivered to the victim. She accused BJP leaders of misusing power and attempting to influence the law due to their position at the Centre.
She questioned the delay in action against Sanjay’s son, wondering whether the “Beti Bachao” slogan was merely an election stunt. She stated that ordinary citizens are arrested immediately in POCSO cases, but action appears to be delayed in this case because the accused is the son of a Union minister.