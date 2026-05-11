Activists demand immediate arrest of Bandi’s son in alleged POCSO case

HYDERABAD/HANAMKONDA: Activists of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV), the student wing of the BRS, tried to lay siege to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Hyderabad on Sunday, demanding the immediate arrest of Bandi Bhageerath, son of Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in connection with a POCSO case involving a minor girl.

The protest turned tense as police detained several BRSV leaders, including its state president Gellu Srinivas and vice-president Thunga Balu, during the flash demonstration. Protesters raised slogans demanding the dismissal of Bandi Sanjay as the MoS, alleging that his position could influence the investigation into the case.

The BRSV leaders alleged that despite the registration of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, no concrete action has been taken against Bhageerath.

The student leaders further accused the BJP leader of supporting his son despite the allegations and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP’s “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” slogan.

Meanwhile, a group of women activists staged a separate protest outside the Petbasheerabad police station on Sunday, demanding immediate arrest of Bhageerath under the POCSO Act.

They called for strict action against the accused in accordance with the provisions of the POCSO Act.