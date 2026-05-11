End of anxiety: Telangana CM Revanth orders regular Inter admissions

HYDERABAD: Weeks of uncertainty over Intermediate admissions in Telangana came to an end on Sunday after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to conduct admissions as usual for the 2026–27 academic year. The decision has brought relief to junior college managements, students and parents across the state.

During a review meeting on Sunday, the chief minister instructed officials to immediately begin the admission process, citing limited time before the academic year and several technical and administrative hurdles in the proposed merger of Intermediate education with the school education system.

Officials said the government felt there was insufficient time to introduce such a major reform before the academic year begins on June 1 and that several issues required detailed study.

The uncertainty began after reports emerged that the state government was considering abolishing the separate Intermediate system and integrating Classes 11 and 12 into the regular school structure, on the lines of the CBSE pattern followed in several states.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) had recently issued an admission schedule but withdrew it the very next day, citing impending changes. The move triggered anxiety among students and parents over admissions for the upcoming academic year.

The proposed merger was based on recommendations made by the Telangana Education Commission (TEC), which suggested integrating Intermediate education with schools to reduce dropout rates after Class 10, particularly among government school students.

Following a high-level review meeting attended by MP Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and Education Secretary Yogita Rana, the government decided to defer the proposal for the time being.

The chief minister also instructed officials to hold extensive consultations with stakeholders before taking any final decision.