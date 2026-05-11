Five killed as bike crashes into car near Telangana's Palakonda

HYDERABAD: Five people, including two children, were killed in a road accident on the bypass road near Palakonda in Mahabubnagar district in the early hours of Monday.

The accident occurred when a speeding sports bike reportedly rammed into a car that was attempting to take a turn at an X-road junction on the bypass.

The car was reportedly travelling towards Kanakpet after the occupants attended a family function. The motorcycle, which was heading towards Hyderabad at high speed, crashed into the rear side of the car at the junction.

Both persons travelling on the motorcycle died on the spot. Three passengers seated in the rear seat of the car, including a woman, a seven-year-old boy and an 18-month-old child, succumbed to injuries. The condition of another woman is said to be critical.

Locals alleged that the Mahabubnagar bypass has become a hotspot for illegal bike racing. A probe is underway.