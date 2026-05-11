Hyderabad’s struggle between growth and green cover

HYDERABAD: Amid the constant traffic at Chaderghat Circle, three towering trees have become the centre of a growing debate over Hyderabad’s urban development.

The GHMC’s proposed redesign of the junction has raised concerns among environmentalists and residents, who fear the decades-old trees may be removed or transplanted for the project.

For activists, the issue goes beyond a routine road modification. They argue that authorities appear to be prioritising the retention of an existing concrete structure over preserving trees that have quietly shaped the area’s urban ecology for decades.

Environmentalists say the redesign and road modification works currently underway at the junction could disturb or relocate the trees to facilitate the project. According to them, the situation reflects a familiar pattern in urban infrastructure development, where mature trees are often sacrificed despite alternative design possibilities being available.

Many have questioned why the reduced traffic circle could not be redesigned around the existing trees instead of displacing them.

“A 20-year-old tree cannot simply be replaced overnight. Concrete structures can always be rebuilt or redesigned elsewhere, but it takes decades for trees to reach this stage,” said Uday Krishna, an environmentalist.

The timing of the proposed transplantation has also drawn criticism. Experts note that summer is considered unsuitable for relocating trees, as extreme heat and moisture stress significantly reduce survival chances. Environmentalists fear that transplantation during this period could severely affect the trees’ health and longevity unless scientific safeguards and protocols are strictly followed.