I am not afraid of empty threats: Bandi Sanjay after son accused in POCSO case

HYDERABAD: Two days after his son was named as an accused in a POCSO case, Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said he had done nothing wrong and urged people not to believe what he described as false propaganda.

Participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting, Sanjay said those unable to challenge him politically were spreading misinformation against him.

“We are born from RSS ideology and raised to fight for the nation and dharma. We are not afraid of empty threats. Do you think I am someone who gets scared easily? I am not a leader who rose because of someone’s wealth or family name. I never used my father’s name to enter politics. I am a BJP worker and a disciple of Modi,” he said.

In the complaint filed on Friday night, the survivor’s mother had alleged that Sanjay’s son, Bandi Bhageerath, had been harassing her minor daughter for over six months on the pretext of marrying her after he became acquainted with her through common friends in Hyderabad.

She alleged that Bhageerath forced the minor to consume liquor at a farmhouse in Moinabad and assaulted her. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Pet Basheerabad police station in Hyderabad.