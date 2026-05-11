Kavitha sets June 2 deadline on Telangana activists’ demands

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rakshana Sena chief K Kavitha said she would lead a direct, large-scale protest after June 2 if the government failed to fulfil the demands of those who participated in the Telangana statehood movement.

Kavitha stated that the Congress government was being given until June 2 to fulfil the promises it had made to the statehood activists before the elections. She warned that if the government failed to implement these assurances by the deadline, she would personally lead direct, large-scale protests alongside the activists to secure their rights.

She convened a meeting with several Telangana “Udyamakarula” associations at the party office in Banjara Hills. During the session, Kavitha declared her unconditional support for the activists’ long-pending demands and issued a stern ultimatum to the government.

Kavitha demanded that the government immediately implement welfare schemes for statehood activists, modelled on the welfare framework currently being implemented by the Jharkhand government.

To mount pressure on the administration, the TRS and activists’ groups decided to organise a major public meeting in Bhongir.

The meeting resolved to intensify land struggles and conduct a series of district-wise meetings to mobilise activists across the state.