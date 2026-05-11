One suspect held in PMJ Jewels robbery case in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Police investigating the sensational robbery at PMJ Jewels are reportedly close to cracking the case, with one suspected burglar from the five-member gang reportedly nabbed in West Bengal while attempting to sell the stolen gold ornaments. However, the Karimnagar police are yet to officially confirm the development.

According to sources, the gang members belong to West Bengal, Bihar and Rajasthan. They were reportedly involved in various criminal offences earlier and are believed to have met in jail, where they later formed an interstate robbery gang. After their release, they allegedly continued committing robberies in different states across the country.

When contacted for an update, Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam said the police would soon share official information and details of the case with the media.

Armed Ambush

One of the assailants entered the store posing as a customer and asked to see a gold chain. Moments later, four more persons entered the shop and allegedly began assaulting an employee. As the security guard rushed inside, two of the accused reportedly opened fire before fleeing with nearly one kilogram of jewellery from the display counters. Four employees sustained injuries in the firing and were shifted to a hospital for treatment