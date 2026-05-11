PM Modi launches Rs 9,400 crore development works in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 9,400 crore in Hyderabad.
Assuring Telangana that the Union government would extend all necessary support for its development, the prime minister said that if states are developed, the country too would develop.
“I assure every family in Telangana that the Union government will continue to work even faster to fulfil your dreams,” Modi said.
“We firmly believe that in a democracy, having different governments in states is not a bad thing, but for the development of the country, the development of states is equally important,” he said and added, “Together, let us move forward so that the dream of a developed India by 2047 becomes a reality.”
During the ceremony, Modi also had a witty exchange with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy when the latter sought the Centre’s support for development of Telangana.
Stating that he would not speak about politics but would focus only on development, Revanth recalled that former prime minister Manmohan Singh had supported Gujarat during Narendra Modi’s tenure as chief minister, and sought similar support and blessings for Telangana now.
“Modi ji, when you were the chief minister of Gujarat, you developed the Gujarat Model with the support of then prime minister Manmohan Singh. The people of Telangana also wish to develop our state over the next 10 years with your support. Just as Manmohan Singh extended support then, I hope you too will extend full cooperation to me in the same spirit,” he said.
Referring to Revanth’s comment during his speech, Modi said, “Revanth ji said he would not speak about politics. I too will not speak about politics. In a non-political way, I want to say to Revanth ji that I am ready to give you as much as the Centre gave to Gujarat during the 10-year rule (of UPA).
But, as per my information, the moment I do that, what you are getting would be reduced by half. You will not be able to reach where you want to reach (3 trillion dollar economy). Isliye accha hai ki mere se hi judo... (that’s why, it is better that you join with me).”
After making the remark with a smile, Modi paused, drawing applause from the audience and laughter from Revanth and other dignitaries sitting on the dais.
The prime minister also recalled that the united Andhra Pradesh used to be allocated only `1,000 crore in the Railway Budget. “Revanth ji, are you listening? Now, Telangana alone got `5,500 crore in the Railway Budget,” he said.
Employment opportunities
Referring to the development works inaugurated and foundation stones laid on Sunday, Modi said that the Zaheerabad industrial sector and Kakatiya Textile Park would provide employment opportunities in Telangana.
“Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City would have world-class infrastructure, excellent power supply, and an advanced ICT network. The Government of India will invest thousands of crores in this project, and it will become a source of employment for thousands of youth of Telangana. The vehicles and machinery manufactured here, and the food processing industries set up here, will empower workers and farmers of Telangana,” he said.
The prime minister said that the PM MITRA Park in Warangal would accelerate the textile revolution in the country and the units set up in this park would benefit from the Union government schemes and support from the PLI scheme.
“This textile park will create large-scale employment, especially for our sisters and daughters, opening many opportunities for them,” he said.
He also said that in the last 12 years, the national highway network had been doubled in Telangana. The widening of national highways connecting Telangana and Karnataka will bring great convenience, reduce travel time and save transport costs, he added.
“Five Vande Bharat and six Amrit Bharat train services have been sanctioned for Telangana,” he said.
Modi, who inaugurated parts of the Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project, said that the Kazipet rail under-bypass line was dedicated to the nation. These facilities would make travel easier and improve transportation speed.
Energy security
Referring to the global oil crisis due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, he said: “In the 21st century, without energy, everything comes to a standstill. The importance of energy security is being felt by everyone in the world today.
The Union government is making unprecedented investments in energy security. The inauguration of the new Indian Oil terminal at Malkapur is a major step in this direction. This terminal will meet the growing energy needs of Telangana and strengthen the supply chain,” Modi said.
Stating that in recent years, India has become one of the top countries in solar power, the PM said that extraordinary work was done in ethanol blending with petrol.
“Earlier, we focused on achieving 100% LPG coverage. Now, we are focusing on affordable piped gas and promoting CNG-based systems. Because of all these efforts, the country is successfully dealing with the global energy crisis.
However, it is now also necessary to use petrol, diesel and gas very carefully. We must ensure that we use only what is required. This will save foreign exchange and reduce the impact of global conflicts,” Modi said.
Celebration of TG development: Revanth
Earlier during his speech, Revanth said: “My friends, Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, say you have a big heart. Telangana also knows that you have a generous heart, Modi ji. People of Telangana are hoping that you will approve all the pending works and proposals related to the state’s development today.”
The chief minister also said that Sunday’s development programme was not just a programme of the Centre but a celebration of Telangana’s development.
Revanth further said that national security and national development were his government’s top priorities. “Nation comes first, people next, and party only after that,” he said.
“With that spirit, when Prime Minister Modi announced Viksit Bharat 2047 for nation-building, we became partners in that vision. We believe you will extend full support to Telangana Rising-2047,” he added.
Stating that he was striving to transform Telangana into No 1 state in the country, the chief minister said that he was confident of achieving one trillion-dollar economy by 2034 and three trillion-dollar economy by 2047.
He also said that if the country had to become No 1 in the world and if youth were to get jobs, the six major metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad should be developed.
Single-window task force at PMO
Revanth, meanwhile, suggested that there should be a special single-window task force in the Prime Minister’s Office to ensure quick approvals for all nationally important projects related to these six metros.
He urged Modi to allocate two hours to review the state’s projects like Musi river, Metro Rail, radial roads, and the 12-lane Hyderabad-Machilipatnam highway, which he said require urgent approvals and clearances.
Revanth also told Modi: “We stand with you for the nation. When you speak about Viksit Bharat 2047 and transforming India into a $30 trillion economy, we have linked it with our Telangana Rising 2047 vision.”
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay and others were present on the occasion.