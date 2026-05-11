PM Modi launches Rs 9,400 crore development works in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 9,400 crore in Hyderabad.

Assuring Telangana that the Union government would extend all necessary support for its development, the prime minister said that if states are developed, the country too would develop.

“I assure every family in Telangana that the Union government will continue to work even faster to fulfil your dreams,” Modi said.

“We firmly believe that in a democracy, having different governments in states is not a bad thing, but for the development of the country, the development of states is equally important,” he said and added, “Together, let us move forward so that the dream of a developed India by 2047 becomes a reality.”

During the ceremony, Modi also had a witty exchange with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy when the latter sought the Centre’s support for development of Telangana.

Stating that he would not speak about politics but would focus only on development, Revanth recalled that former prime minister Manmohan Singh had supported Gujarat during Narendra Modi’s tenure as chief minister, and sought similar support and blessings for Telangana now.

“Modi ji, when you were the chief minister of Gujarat, you developed the Gujarat Model with the support of then prime minister Manmohan Singh. The people of Telangana also wish to develop our state over the next 10 years with your support. Just as Manmohan Singh extended support then, I hope you too will extend full cooperation to me in the same spirit,” he said.