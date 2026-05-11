Telangana plans Rs 700-crore ‘Dakshina Kashi’ temple complex along Musi riverfront

HYDERABAD: In a bid to blend spiritual heritage with urban riverfront transformation, the state government is planning a massive temple complex on the banks of the Musi river at Manchirevula, positioning it as a future “Dakshina Kashi” and a key component of the Musi Rejuvenation and Riverfront Development (MRRD) project.

As part of the initiative, the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has initiated steps to develop the Sri Omkareswara Swamy Temple Complex across eight acres at Manchirevula as a landmark spiritual destination.

The proposed cluster will include Sri Lalitha Maha Tripura Devi, Sri Bala Subrahmanya Swamy, Sri Veerabhadrakali and Sri Bala Ganapathy temples besides the main Sri Omkareswara Swamy Temple. The complex will feature a towering Maha Raja Gopuram, directional Raja Gopurams and congregational facilities such as a Yagashala, Pravachana Mandapam, Kalyana Mandapam and traditional temple kitchen (potu). The project will strictly follow traditional Indian temple architecture and Agama Shastra principles.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the temple complex on March 28. The project is estimated to cost around `700 crore and will feature architecture inspired by the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

To realise the project, the government has invited requests for proposals to engage a specialised consultant for master planning, architectural and engineering services.