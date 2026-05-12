‘Bandi, BJP have nothing to do with Bhageerath case’, says Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Monday clarified that the alleged actions of Bandi Bhageerath had no connection with his father, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, his family, or the party.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Ramchander stressed that while Sanjay is a BJP MP and minister, the issue is purely a personal matter concerning Bhageerath.

He further stated that the law would take its own course and underscored that the matter is strictly legal in nature. “If any member of Bandi Sanjay’s family is accused in the case, a proper investigation should be conducted,” he said, reiterating that the BJP has no role in the issue. He also expressed displeasure over alleged attempts by some individuals to unnecessarily drag the party into the case.

Meanwhile, Ramchander described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting held at the Parade Ground on Sunday as a success and thanked party workers and supporters for their efforts. “A massive turnout at the Prime Minister’s rally, even during a non-election period, reflects the growing support for the BJP in Telangana,” he said.