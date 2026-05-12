‘Bandi, BJP have nothing to do with Bhageerath case’, says Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Monday clarified that the alleged actions of Bandi Bhageerath had no connection with his father, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, his family, or the party.
Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Ramchander stressed that while Sanjay is a BJP MP and minister, the issue is purely a personal matter concerning Bhageerath.
He further stated that the law would take its own course and underscored that the matter is strictly legal in nature. “If any member of Bandi Sanjay’s family is accused in the case, a proper investigation should be conducted,” he said, reiterating that the BJP has no role in the issue. He also expressed displeasure over alleged attempts by some individuals to unnecessarily drag the party into the case.
Meanwhile, Ramchander described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting held at the Parade Ground on Sunday as a success and thanked party workers and supporters for their efforts. “A massive turnout at the Prime Minister’s rally, even during a non-election period, reflects the growing support for the BJP in Telangana,” he said.
He credited the success of the meeting to the tireless efforts of party workers, coordinated leadership, and the dedication of cadres. He noted that thousands of people remained outside the venue, indicating strong public confidence in the BJP.
Ramchander asserted that political change in Telangana was inevitable in view of the growing support for the BJP across the country. He expressed confidence that under Modi’s leadership, the BJP would emerge as a strong alternative in the state.
“Modi’s guarantee means development of Telangana, employment opportunities for youth, and economic progress of the state,” he said. He added that the BJP would continue to fight on public issues in the state and called upon party workers to intensify their efforts with the goal of coming to power.