Government wants to implement scientific, practical wage revision, says Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that the Congress government was committed to improving the lot of workers employed in various sectors across the state and ensuring better living standards for them.

Speaking at a Cabinet sub-committee meeting on revision of minimum wages at Praja Bhavan here, Vikramarka stated that the government wants wage revision in Telangana to be scientific and practical.

In this context, the committee thoroughly examined minimum wage policies being implemented in other major states across the country. The members also held detailed discussions on the possible impact of the new labour code that the Union government is planning to implement nationwide.

The committee decided that workers’ wages should not merely be revised numerically, but should reflect their real-life needs. It also resolved that wages must be aligned with rising prices and increasing cost of living.

The Cabinet sub-committee expressed the view that the government is firmly determined to implement the best wage models in Telangana.

Vikramarka said that the government is taking steps to make Telangana a worker-friendly state. He added that opinions from all sections would be gathered soon and a final decision on minimum wage revision taken in a way that benefits workers.

He further stated that the government’s decision would benefit lakhs of workers in both organised and unorganised sectors across the state.

Ministers Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy, Labour Commissioner Dasari Harichandana, Finance and Planning secretary Gaurav Uppal and other senior officials participated in the meeting.