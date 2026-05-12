‘Law will take its course,’ says CM Revanth, names DCP to probe POCSO case against Bandi Sanjay’s son

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government does not indulge in vindictive or discriminatory politics, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the law would take its own course in the POCSO case registered against Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Speaking informally to reporters after reviewing the developments with DGP CV Anand on Monday, the chief minister said that a senior woman IPS officer would be asked to probe the case and record statements in the case.

Later, the police commissioner appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kukatpally Zone) Ritiraj to probe the POCSO case registered against Bhageerath.

Revanth said that the investigation had been delayed by two days as around 10,000 police personnel were engaged in security arrangements for the visiting prime minister.

He said that he would never indulge in vindictive politics or misuse his extraordinary powers as chief minister. “I will ensure systemic governance,” the chief minister said.

He said that an FIR was registered at the Petbasheerabad police station on May 8 based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. “On May 9 and 10, police personnel were occupied with the prime minister’s security arrangements. Before the victim’s mother lodged a complaint, Bandi Sanjay’s son had filed a complaint with the Karimnagar police. Investigations into both cases have begun. Both sides were claiming to be victims and the police would record their statements,” the chief minister added.

Revanth said that the investigation would be carried out by the police and not in the manner demanded by the Opposition BRS. He said that BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar was not a DGP and was only a retired IPS officer.