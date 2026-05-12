PM Modi’s repeated visits won’t bring BJP to power: TPCC president Mahesh

NIZAMABAD : Asserting that the BJP will fail to gain power in the state irrespective of how many visits Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes to Telangana, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday said the party’s best efforts have not yielded political success in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Nizamabad, Mahesh said that Modi functions only as a BJP leader and has forgotten that he was the prime minister of the entire country and represents all citizens. He accused the prime minister of discriminating against the state in the allocation of funds. He added that if Modi were to address issues related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2013, it would be appreciated. “Unfortunately, that has not happened,” the TPCC chief said.

“Modi’s recent tour was purely political. No matter how many times Modi visits Telangana, the BJP will not come to power in the state,” Mahesh asserted, pointing out that the BJP achieved success in Bengal by removing 90 lakh votes.

“Such tactics would not work in Telangana, where people are fundamentally secular,” he said, adding that the BJP has not succeeded in removing voters from the rolls in Telangana.

Mahesh stated that Telangana was politically favourable for Congress, as the party played a major role in granting statehood. “The Congress government, under CM A Revanth Reddy’s leadership, was committed to providing benefits to the people,” he said.