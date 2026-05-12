Police detain robbery suspects in PMJ Jewels case in Telangana's Karimnagar, hunt on for key accused

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar police have reportedly taken two robbers into custody in connection with the PMJ Jewels robbery case and brought them to the district for further investigation. Another two suspects are also said to be in police custody and are expected to be transferred to Karimnagar soon.

Police search operations are continuing to trace the key accused involved in the high-profile jewellery robbery case.

Soon after the burglary was reported on May 3, police formed around 15 special teams and launched an extensive investigation spanning multiple states.

Teams were dispatched to different regions as investigators pursued leads linked to the suspected interstate burglary network. The accused were reportedly traced and detained in West Bengal and Bihar with the support of local police.

According to sources, investigators examined the case from multiple angles, marking what is said to be the first instance of Karimnagar police tracking down members of an interstate burglary gang of this scale. The gang is suspected of having stolen nearly 30 kg of gold from jewellery shops across the country.

Sources said the breakthrough came after special police teams coordinated with police in other states and gathered information about traders allegedly involved in purchasing stolen gold. Investigators reportedly used surveillance techniques and advanced technology to identify and trace the suspects.