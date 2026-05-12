Practise what you preach: Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar targets PM Modi over fuel-saving appeal

HYDERABAD: Stating that the people of Telangana had expected tangible benefits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar rued that they were left disappointed. He pointed out that the state government extended a respectful welcome to Modi at the airport and that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participated in the official programmes.

Addressing a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Prabhakar criticised Modi for advising people to avoid using petrol and diesel, refrain from buying gold, and limit the use of cooking oil while his own roadshow had thousands of vehicles taking part. “Is it appropriate for a prime minister to make such statements? Did he himself follow his own advice?” the minister questioned.

He accused the Union government of burdening citizens while claiming to provide good governance, and said such statements created fear instead of confidence among the public. He noted that BJP leaders, including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G Kishan Reddy, had alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project and demanded a CBI probe, but were now silent on the issue.

He questioned why the Centre was not initiating an inquiry if it believed there were irregularities. He challenged BJP leaders to a public debate on the Centre’s and state’s funding shares in projects and alleged that while other states receive adequate funds, Telangana continued to face discrimination.