Ryot threatens to end life over land dispute in Telangana

JAGTIAL: Accompanied by his wife, Payyavula Ramesh, a farmer and advocate, appeared before officials during the Prajavani programme here on Monday, carrying a bottle of pesticide and pleading for justice.

“We will consume pesticide and die here if justice is not done,” the couple warned while narrating their ordeal to the authorities.

The couple from Gatrajpalli village in Jagtial Rural mandal alleged that some persons had blocked tractor access to their agricultural land by encroaching on the pathway and wrongly including their survey number.

Ramesh alleged that despite approaching police officials several times, no action had been taken. He claimed that public representatives were troubling them even after the tahsildar conducted a survey and boundary markings were installed based on the official report.

“Even though I am an advocate, I am facing such a critical situation. Then what about ordinary people seeking justice?” he asked.

Responding to their plea, additional collector B Raja Goud assured them that the issue would be resolved and appropriate action would be taken.