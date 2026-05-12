SC rejects IAMC plea against quashing of free Hyderabad land allotment

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court has rejected a review petition filed by the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) against its February 2026 judgment upholding the quashing of allotment of 3.7 acres of government land in Hyderabad to the arbitration body free of cost.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and SVN Bhatti also dismissed IAMC’s application seeking an oral hearing in the matter.

“Having perused the order under review and the grounds urged in support of the prayer made, we are of the considered opinion that no case for review has been set up,” the court said in its May 5 order. On February 4, the apex court upheld a Telangana High Court order setting aside the state government’s decision to allot 3.7 acres of land at Raidurg to IAMC without collecting the market value.

The case stemmed from two pleas challenging government orders issued by the state between 2021 and 2022.