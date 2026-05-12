TGBIE to begin Inter admissions from May 5, classes from June 1

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the admission schedule for the academic year 2026-27, with admissions to first-year Intermediate courses set to commence from Tuesday across affiliated junior colleges in the state.

Classes for first-year students will begin on June 1, while the first phase of admissions will continue till June 30.

In a circular issued to principals of government, private aided, private unaided, residential, minority, welfare and model junior colleges, the board directed institutions offering two-year Intermediate courses in general and vocational streams to begin enrolment immediately.

The last date for receipt of applications at colleges is May 31. The board stated that principals can provide provisional admissions based on internet SSC marks memos, which will later be confirmed after submission of original SSC pass certificates and transfer certificates issued by schools where students last studied.

TGBIE instructed colleges to strictly adhere to reservation norms during admissions. The reservation policy includes 15% seats for Scheduled Castes, 10% for Scheduled Tribes, 29% for Backward Classes, 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 5% each for physically challenged candidates and NCC, sports and extracurricular activities, and 3% for children of ex-servicemen and defence personnel residing in the state. Additionally, one-third of seats must be reserved for the girls category-wise in areas where separate girls’ colleges are unavailable.