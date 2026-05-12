TGBIE to begin Inter admissions from May 5, classes from June 1

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the admission schedule for the academic year 2026-27, with admissions to first-year Intermediate courses set to commence from Tuesday across affiliated junior colleges in the state.
Classes for first-year students will begin on June 1, while the first phase of admissions will continue till June 30.
In a circular issued to principals of government, private aided, private unaided, residential, minority, welfare and model junior colleges, the board directed institutions offering two-year Intermediate courses in general and vocational streams to begin enrolment immediately.
The last date for receipt of applications at colleges is May 31. The board stated that principals can provide provisional admissions based on internet SSC marks memos, which will later be confirmed after submission of original SSC pass certificates and transfer certificates issued by schools where students last studied.
TGBIE instructed colleges to strictly adhere to reservation norms during admissions. The reservation policy includes 15% seats for Scheduled Castes, 10% for Scheduled Tribes, 29% for Backward Classes, 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 5% each for physically challenged candidates and NCC, sports and extracurricular activities, and 3% for children of ex-servicemen and defence personnel residing in the state. Additionally, one-third of seats must be reserved for the girls category-wise in areas where separate girls’ colleges are unavailable.
Aadhaar submission has been made mandatory for students seeking admission in government, private aided, unaided, social welfare, tribal welfare, BC welfare, minority and model junior colleges across the state. The board also mandated an anti-drug affidavit to be submitted by both students and parents during the admission process.
Private unaided junior colleges have been instructed not to exceed the sanctioned intake limit of 88 students per section or admit students into discontinued subject combinations. Any admissions to additional sections require prior approval from the board, failing which institutions may face penalties or disaffiliation.
Colleges have also been directed to prominently display details of sanctioned sections, seats filled and vacancies daily during the admission period.