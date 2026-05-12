Tribal woman urges officials to shut illegal liquor shops flags impact on families in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Clutching her two children close, Roopa, a tribal woman from Sanjeevanraopet in Narayankhed mandal, approached the sub-collector’s office on Monday with an appeal to shut down the ‘belt shops’ that she alleges are tearing families apart.

During Prajavani programme, Roopa approached sub-collector Uma Harathi and described how alcohol addiction had affected her family. She alleged that her husband, once a hardworking man, had become dependent on alcohol after the opening of a belt shop.

“My husband is frequently harassing the children and me due to alcohol addiction. He is selling ration rice and household groceries to buy liquor. The children’s studies are getting affected by the toxic environment at home,” Roopa told the sub-collector.

Roopa alleged that illegal liquor outlets were selling alcohol even to children, and said she and her children were sometimes forced to stay at neighbours’ houses due to the situation at home. She urged authorities to shut down the illegal shops to prevent other families from facing similar problems.

The sub-collector assured her that the issue would be examined and appropriate action taken.

Officials said 27 applications related to various departments were received during Prajavani programme.