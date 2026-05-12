Two rare aquatic insect species found in India for first time in Eastern Ghats study

HYDERABAD: Two rare species of aquatic insects, Enithares metallica and Enithares intricata, previously known only from parts of Southeast Asia, have now been documented for the first time in the Indian subcontinent by scientists from the Hyderabad centre of the Zoological Survey of India and researchers from VHNSN College under Madurai Kamaraj University.

The study, published in the Journal of Diversity Studies, considerably expands the known geographical distribution of the insects within the Oriental region and also highlights the largely unexplored biodiversity richness of the Eastern Ghats.

According to Dr Deepa Jaiswal, scientist E and officer-in-charge, researchers used an integrative taxonomic approach to establish the identity of the species. The study combined classical morphology, DNA barcoding, morphometric analysis, phylogenetic reconstruction and statistical tools such as Principal Component Analysis (PCA).

Researchers confirmed the taxonomic identity of the species through both morphological characteristics and mitochondrial COI gene sequences.

The findings revealed distinct genetic and morphometric differences among the examined species, demonstrating the growing importance of combining traditional taxonomy with modern analytical methods to uncover hidden biodiversity.

Beyond their scientific significance, aquatic backswimmers also play an important ecological role.

Researchers said the insects act as natural predators of mosquito larvae and other aquatic invertebrates, helping maintain ecological balance in freshwater ecosystems. They also serve as bioindicators of freshwater habitat quality, making them important for ecological monitoring and conservation.

Dr Dhriti Banerjee, director of the Zoological Survey of India, said the findings highlight the ecological and conservation significance of the Eastern Ghats, which remain largely unexplored for freshwater insects.