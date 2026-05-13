Bandi Bhageerath POCSO case: TRS chief Kavitha demands look-out circular against Union Minister's son

TRS chief K Kavitha on Wednesday demanded the Telangana police issue a look-out circular against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bandi Bhageerath who is booked in a POCSO case and s absconding.

Kavitha alleged that the look-out circular is necessary as the "BJP is in the habit of making those facing allegations leave the country".

She added the truth regarding the case against Kumar's son and that filed by him against the victim and her parents would emerge after the courts deliver the verdict.

She also demanded that data regarding caste, sub-caste and economic conditions be collected during the ongoing census.

The Telangana Police is looking for Sanjay Kumar's son Bhageerath, in connection with the POCSO case registered against him here following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl.

A notice was also issued to Bhageerath (which was collected by a family member) directing him to appear before police for questioning on May 13.

(With inputs from PTI)