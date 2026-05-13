BRS to launch digital membership drive

HYDERABAD: The BRS has decided to launch a digital membership drive. A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting party president K Chandrasekhar Rao held with the BRS general secretaries on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting the SIR process, voter list revision and related activities entirely through a digital process. In the same way, the party membership drive should also be conducted through a digitalised system keeping future requirements in mind, the leaders opined at the meeting.

The meeting also decided to appoint a membership coordinator from the state committee to every Assembly constituency, and to constitute membership coordination committees within the next two to three days at the mandal and municipal body levels to ensure a smooth membership enrolment process.

As the party intends to carry out membership registration through a digitalised system, the meeting resolved to organise training sessions for a total of 71,310 party workers, with two workers assigned to each of the 35,655 polling booths in the state. During these sessions, training will also be imparted on the procedures and guidelines related to the digital membership process.

The meeting also decided to continue training camps under the supervision of general secretaries for implementing the party membership enrolment programme.