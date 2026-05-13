Housing scheme second phase from June 2

HYDERABAD: Housing and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday announced that the second phase of Indiramma Housing Scheme will be launched in Adilabad district on June 2, coinciding with the Telangana formation day.

The minister said the modalities for scheme implementation will be finalised during a Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on May 21.

As part of district-wise reviews on revenue and housing issues, on Tuesday, Srinivasa Reddy, along with ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and Speaker G Prasad Kumar, held a meeting with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district collectors, and officials from housing, revenue and forest departments of the erstwhile Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts.

During the meeting, the minister said: “Mistakes of the previous government in constructing double-bedroom houses far away from Hyderabad should not be repeated.”

He instructed officials to identify land within 5 to 8 km radius of where beneficiaries currently reside, taking constituencies as the unit. He noted that houses built 20 to 30 km away discouraged beneficiaries from living there due to livelihood challenges.

Officials were directed to identify government lands, slum areas, Bhoodan lands and dilapidated housing sites within constituencies and prepare proposals accordingly.