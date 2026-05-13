Kakatiya-era hero stones discovered in Sangareddy

The sculptures portray the warriors fighting enemy soldiers on the battlefield. According to Chandrakant, the warriors are believed to have attained “Veera Swarga” — the heavenly realm of valour — after sacrificing their lives in combat. The memorial stones were erected to honour their courage and sacrifice.

Among the four warriors, the two figures armed with swords and bows have been identified as Ekkatis, elite fighters comparable to present-day commandos. Also known as Ekanga Veeras, they were trained in the use of multiple weapons and advanced combat techniques.

A Shiva Linga carved above one warrior’s head suggests he may have been a devotee of Lord Shiva.

The Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam has appealed to the government and heritage authorities to take immediate steps to protect and preserve the historically significant sculptures for future generations.