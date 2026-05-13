Kakatiya-era hero stones discovered in Sangareddy

HYDERABAD: The half-relief (embossed) sculptures discovered at Rameswaram Banda in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district have been identified as hero stones (veeragallu) belonging to the Kakatiya period by Kavali Chandrakant, a member of the Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam.
Speaking to TNIE, Chandrakant said the four hero stones were carved in the distinctive Kakatiya style. The warriors are depicted with flowing side-knotted hairstyles, large ear ornaments, necklaces, waistbands, warrior belts and anklets. Two warriors are shown carrying broad swords and bows, while the other two hold spears and shields.
The sculptures portray the warriors fighting enemy soldiers on the battlefield. According to Chandrakant, the warriors are believed to have attained “Veera Swarga” — the heavenly realm of valour — after sacrificing their lives in combat. The memorial stones were erected to honour their courage and sacrifice.
Among the four warriors, the two figures armed with swords and bows have been identified as Ekkatis, elite fighters comparable to present-day commandos. Also known as Ekanga Veeras, they were trained in the use of multiple weapons and advanced combat techniques.
A Shiva Linga carved above one warrior’s head suggests he may have been a devotee of Lord Shiva.
The Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam has appealed to the government and heritage authorities to take immediate steps to protect and preserve the historically significant sculptures for future generations.