Law will take its course, says Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Responding to BRS leaders questioning his “silence” over the POCSO case registered against MoS for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son Bhageerath, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that law will take its course.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “A POCSO case has been already booked. Law will take its course. The chief minister has also given assurance in this regard.”

When asked specifically about BRS criticising him over the case, he said: “KCR should once again take over the BRS reins because those currently speaking on behalf of the party seem to have a weak memory. The BRS leaders should remember that during their tenure, the son of a then board chairman was involved in a similar case. But what action did the BRS government take at that time?”

The Hyderabad MP, meanwhile, alleged that the Union government was hiding the facts related to the country’s economy.

“The Centre wants the states to keep gold reserves and use dollars for trade. In 1991, India had moved 47 tonnes of gold to London because of a balance of payments crisis. Now, in 2026, the same India is airlifting gold back from London. When we have foreign exchange reserves of $691 billion and have such a strong bullion-holding country, why are we facing difficulties?” he asked.