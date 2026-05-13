Man booked for ‘suicide post’ to gain popularity in Telanagana

KAMAREDDY: Police filed a case against Redlan Rohith, a resident of Islampura in Kamareddy town, after he allegedly posted an emotional Instagram message hinting at suicide to gain social media attention. Kamareddy SHO B Narahari noticed the post and immediately sent police personnel along with a local resident to Rohith’s house.

Rohith, who works as a scavenger, told police that he had uploaded the post casually without realising its seriousness and had no intention of ending his life. Police later booked him for allegedly wasting police time and resources.

SP M Rajesh Chandra warned youth against staging “suicide dramas” for fame, stating that such posts divert emergency resources meant for people in genuine distress. He cautioned that strict legal action would be taken against misuse of emergency response systems.