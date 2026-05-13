Ponnam’s views personal, not of party: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday condemned “attempts to dilute the seriousness” of allegations involving a minor girl, asserting that crimes against women and children must be dealt with strictly as per law without any social or political interference.

He clarified that recent remarks made by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar regarding the case were “his personal views and do not reflect the official stand of the Congress or the Telangana government”.

It may be mentioned here that Prabhakar had suggested that “as elders of the community, you may prefer to resolve the matter through a panchayat, decide on marriage or take any course of action you deem fit. However, if the girl is underage, it is up to you to decide how you deal with the legal provisions”.