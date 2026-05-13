Probe ordered after Telangana farmer alleges clerk took money

NALGONDA: Nalgonda Collector B Chandrasekhar on Tuesday ordered the Madugulapally tahsildar to conduct an inquiry into allegations that a clerk at Maheshwari Parboiled Rice Mill collected money from a farmer.

Following reports of delays in unloading grain trucks during the Rabi procurement season, the collector, along with SP Sharath Chandra Pawar, conducted surprise inspections at Vagdevi and Maheshwari rice mills in Miryalaguda.

The collector directed millers to prioritise unloading grain procured from government centres and warned of strict action if private grain was given preference. He instructed mill owners to purchase private grain only after clearing government stocks.

The collector also ordered that grain-laden trucks be unloaded within 12 hours and sent back to procurement centres without delay. To speed up the process over the next 10 days, he directed officials to recruit additional manual labourers and establish checkpoints at Dindi and Avanthipuram to prevent grain inflow from other areas.

He further instructed authorities to deploy a police constable and a GPO at every mill to continuously monitor unloading operations.

Speaking to the media, Chandrasekhar said that 4.10 lakh metric tonnes of grain had been procured so far, while 2.60 lakh metric tonnes remained to be collected. He stated that 62% of the procurement process had been completed and assured that all necessary measures, including settlement of miller charges and boiled rice quotas, were being taken to support farmers.

The SP said the police department would strictly enforce the 12-hour unloading rule and warned of severe action against millers intentionally causing delays.