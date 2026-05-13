Revanth orders expeditious paddy, maize procurement

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed district collectors to expedite the paddy and maize procurement and complete the purchase process in mission mode across the state.

During a video conference with district collectors, the chief minister warned the officials that any kind of neglect would not be tolerated during the procurement process. He also instructed collectors to address the problems being faced by farmers and to conduct regular field visits to inspect the arrangements made at the procurement centres.

During the meeting, the chief minister also sought details of difficulties being faced in the procurement process in every district. He reviewed the shortage of gunny bags and hamalis (loaders), and directed the officials to supply sufficient bags to overcome this issue.

While stating that all procured food grains should be transported to warehouses without any delay, Revanth Reddy also warned that action would be initiated against contractors who fail to provide adequate vehicles, mainly lorries, for transportation as per the agreement. The authorities concerned were ordered to initiate criminal proceedings, if necessary, against the contractors who failed to fulfil the agreements.

He directed the Commissioner of the Transport department to ensure that vehicles are readily available for paddy transportation. Stressing the need for district collectors to understand the gravity of the situation and take appropriate measures, he said: “Every official should discharge his duties with accountability and transparency. The government would not hesitate to take action against collectors if they neglect their responsibilities in challenging times.”