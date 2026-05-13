Revanth orders expeditious paddy, maize procurement

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed district collectors to expedite the paddy and maize procurement and complete the purchase process in mission mode across the state.
During a video conference with district collectors, the chief minister warned the officials that any kind of neglect would not be tolerated during the procurement process. He also instructed collectors to address the problems being faced by farmers and to conduct regular field visits to inspect the arrangements made at the procurement centres.
During the meeting, the chief minister also sought details of difficulties being faced in the procurement process in every district. He reviewed the shortage of gunny bags and hamalis (loaders), and directed the officials to supply sufficient bags to overcome this issue.
While stating that all procured food grains should be transported to warehouses without any delay, Revanth Reddy also warned that action would be initiated against contractors who fail to provide adequate vehicles, mainly lorries, for transportation as per the agreement. The authorities concerned were ordered to initiate criminal proceedings, if necessary, against the contractors who failed to fulfil the agreements.
He directed the Commissioner of the Transport department to ensure that vehicles are readily available for paddy transportation. Stressing the need for district collectors to understand the gravity of the situation and take appropriate measures, he said: “Every official should discharge his duties with accountability and transparency. The government would not hesitate to take action against collectors if they neglect their responsibilities in challenging times.”
Temporary arrangements
The chief minister also reviewed the availability of warehouses and advised the collectors to make temporary arrangements in such areas based on immediate requirements. The officials were ordered to utilise Rythu Bazars and function halls to facilitate the movement and storage of paddy.
The collectors of districts with high maize production were instructed to remain vigilant during procurement operations and to take all necessary measures to ensure that farmers do not face any difficulties. The chief minister advised Collectors to seek police assistance if necessary to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted procurement. Specific instructions were given to the collectors to submit regular reports to the state chief secretary on paddy procurement and maize purchase.
Meanwhile, the chief minister enquired about the impact of unseasonal rains on procurement and ordered collectors to prepare plans to find a permanent solution to the issue. He said that ensuring availability of adequate tarpaulins should be prioritised.
Revanth also suggested appointing a designated officer at the mandal level to constantly alert farmers about weather forecasts. A dedicated system should be established for disseminating weather-related information to the farming community, he added.
The chief minister also said that to strengthen the monitoring of procurement, an officer would be assigned to each Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) centre to overcome the hurdles during the procurement process. “A responsible officer would also be appointed at every rice mill to oversee operations, including hiring hamalis to speed up loading of the procured food grains,” he added.
Issue of receipts to ryots
The chief minister also said that measures should be initiated to ensure farmers are issued acknowledgment receipts soon after their produce is loaded to prevent irregularities being committed in the name of “talu” (chaff) and “tarugu” (weight deduction).
To overcome the shortage of lorries, the chief minister also ordered officials to hire tractors and other vehicles available in nearby areas.
Meanwhile, Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasised that the district collectors should act responsibly during the procurement process. He instructed the officials to bring any challenge arising within their districts to the government’s notice and asserted that the government was ready to extend all support to ensure a smooth procurement process.
Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said that some farmers from neighbouring states were bringing their produce to procurement centres in Telangana and asked district collectors to initiate measures to deal with this problem. He also asked the officials to complete the procurement process by the end of this month.