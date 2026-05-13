Telangana launches ‘Jail Anubhavam’ at Chanchalguda Jail, lets citizens experience prison life for 12 or 24 hours

HYDERABAD: The Prisons department on Tuesday launched the ‘Jail Anubhavam’ or ‘Feel the Jail’ experience at the historic Chanchalguda Central Jail, allowing citizens to experience prison life in a controlled environment for 12 or 24 hours. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the initiative along with the Telangana Prisons Museum at the jail premises.

Built in 1912, Chanchalguda Central Jail has housed prisoners for over a century. Under the initiative, participants can stay in specially designated barracks by paying Rs 1,000 for 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm or Rs 2,000 for 24 hours from 6 am to 6 am. Persons below 18 years are not allowed to participate.

Authorities have set up five barracks, including one for women, a dark cell simulating solitary confinement and a high-security double barrack. Participants will be provided jail uniforms, plates, glasses and other prison-use items to recreate prison conditions.

Officials said the programme was designed as an educational and awareness initiative to provide insights into prison discipline, inmate routines, rehabilitation and correctional activities. Participants will also be served the same food given to inmates. Breakfast is served between 7 am and 8 am, lunch between 11 am and 12 pm and dinner between 5 pm and 6 pm. Meat is served only for Sunday lunch.

The Telangana Prisons Museum, also opened on Tuesday, showcases the evolution of prisons, prison life and historical punishment practices. Entry tickets are priced at Rs 20 for adults and Rs 10 for students.