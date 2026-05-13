Telangana moves to protect wetlands

HYDERABAD: The state government has intensified efforts to protect wetlands across Telangana and accelerate their official notification process under environmental regulations. Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha on Monday directed officials to fast-track conservation measures and ensure strict implementation of wetland protection rules.

The directions were issued during a meeting of the Telangana State Wetland Authority held at the Secretariat under the minister’s chairmanship.

Addressing officials, Surekha said wetlands, including lakes, ponds and other water bodies, play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and environmental sustainability. She instructed departments concerned to strictly enforce the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, and expedite the identification of wetland boundaries and digital mapping.